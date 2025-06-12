A mandatory training programme could also come into play from 2027 onwards. \ Philip Doyle

The introduction of a tractor driving test is currently being considered by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

The RSA has said that alongside a driving test, a mandatory training programme could also come into play from 2027 onwards.

This will affect those applying for category W-only (tractor) learner permits.

It is not yet understood whether those wishing to obtain their tractor licence will have to undergo the mandatory 12 lessons required for a car license.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the RSA has said that Action 146 of the Road Safety Strategy requires it to consider these potential changes regarding how learners go about getting their licence. This work will be ongoing as part of phase two of the road safety strategy, which is due to be launched shortly and runs from 2025 to 2027.

Age limit

Previously, the RSA had said that it was reviewing the minimum age limit at which you can drive a tractor.

However, this latest update seems like a relaxing of that initial consideration with more emphasis being placed on the standard of driving required to get behind the wheel of a tractor.

The Department of Transport has responsibility for any potential changes in law which may arise post-2027.

Currently, the law states that a person cannot drive a tractor in a public place unless they are at least 16 years of age and hold a learner permit or a full category W driving licence.