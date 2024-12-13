From January to November 2024, some 2,070 new tractors were registered in the country.

New tractor registrations in Ireland are down 8% from January to November this year when compared with the same period last year, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

From January to November 2024, some 2,070 new tractors were registered in the country. This is down 183 tractors on the 2,253 units registered in 2023.

Specifically comparing the month of November, there were 94 new tractors registered this year compared with 98 last year, according to the CSO. This represents a reduction of 4%.

Used imported tractors

Meanwhile, first-time registrations of imported used tractors were up a significant 48% when comparing November 2024 with the same month in 2023.

The CSO’s data shows there were 241 used imported tractors registered for the first time in Ireland in November this year, up 76 units from the 165 registered in November last year.

In the year to November, a 2% increase in the registration of first-time used imported tractors has been seen.

In the first 11 months of 2024, some 2,414 of these vehicles have been registered. This is up 54 units on the same time period in 2023, with 2,360 used imported tractors registered for the first time.