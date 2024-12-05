The tractor was stopped by gardaí in Scarriff, Co Clare.

A tractor with a timber windscreen, among other issues, was stopped and seized by gardaí in Co Clare this week.

Stopped by gardaí on Wednesday 4 December in Scariff, Co Clare, the tractor’s windscreen had been replaced primarily with timber, allowing for a hole, covered with a sheet of glass and tied together with cord.

Gardaí said the machine also had “a dangerously bald tyre, no working lights” and was “carrying an unsecure load”.

“The tractor was immediately seized and the driver will receive a date for court in the post before Christmas,” a statement from gardaí said.

The vehicle was stopped as part of the Clare roads policing unit’s Christmas and new year operation.