The mission will see Ministers McConalogue and Heydon travel to China and South Korea. \ Thomas Hubert

A ministerial trade mission will take place this week to China and South Korea with the objectives of expanding Ireland’s access to agri-food markets, promoting Irish produce and increasing government co-operation.

The mission is led by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon, who has responsibility for developing agri-food markets within the Department of Agriculture.

The trade mission will include high-level meetings between Ministers McConalogue and Heydon with their Chinese and Korean counterparts, as well as attendance at industry trade events.

Minister McConalogue has indicated that he intends on discussing China’s announcement that it will conduct an investigation into the subsidies received by EU dairy farmers.

The investigation was announced by Chinese authorities amid rising tensions between the EU and China over subsidies for dairy and electric vehicles exported.

The minister said that he is satisfied that EU and Irish dairy exports are “fully compliant with World Trade Organisation rules."

“While discussions on trade matters are led by the European Commission, this mission will provide an opportunity to raise the matter with my counterpart in China,” Minister McConalogue said.

Important markets

Minister McConalogue stated that a second ministerial trade mission to both China and South Korea in 18 months “signifies the importance” Ireland places on both markets as key trading partners.

“I intend to use this trip to further develop these relationships to capitalise on the increasing consumer demand for high quality food products in these markets and the significant opportunity for the Irish agri-food sector that this presents,” he said.

Diversifying Irish agri-food markets is identified as a key element of the Food Vision 2030 strategy.

“Earlier this year, my department secured market access for beef in the Republic of Korea, following on from the very successful whole of government trade mission in 2023, the opportunity of which I used to progress this market access,” he continued.

“I look forward to working with counterparts in the Chinese and Korean governments to build on these constructive relationships and further develop important outlets for high quality Irish produce.”

Building on progress

Minister Heydon highlighted progress in securing access to additional markets in China and Korea in recent times.

“This trade mission will be an important opportunity to capitalise on that work and continue developing diverse, high-value outlets for Irish beef, dairy, seafood, and spirit products,” he said.

“I know from my previous trade missions to the region that there is a real opportunity for high quality, high value Irish produce in these sophisticated marketplaces.

“I look forward to meeting with key customers and clients over the course of the week to promote Irish produce and to develop the network of distributors.”

Supporting farmers

Bord Bia’s CEO Jim O’Toole stated that diversifying markets will support Irish farmers and increase the resilience of Ireland's agri-food sector.

Engaging with potential buyers and authorities in China and Korea forms a “vital” part of this market diversification, according to O’Toole.

“China has a growing middle class with high disposable incomes, creating a new consumer base who have both access to sophisticated digital platforms and an increased interest in premium food products. Irish exporters are ideally placed to meet these consumer demands,” the CEO said.

Korean beef buyers were hosted on Irish beef farms earlier this year as part of the effort to diversify export markets. \ Donal O' Leary

O’Toole maintains that Ireland is well-placed to lever a “growing customer appreciation in Korea of the provenance of food and sustainable means of food production by setting up strategic opportunities to engage with potential buyers of Irish foods this week.

“Bord Bia’s 2024 Korean Consumer Research study has identified the Republic of Korea as a priority market for Irish beef given that Korea is the world’s fourth biggest beef importer, purchasing 500,000t per year,” he said.

“This represents opportunities for Irish beef suppliers, particularly for cuts such as short rib and the outside and inside skirt which are popular in Korean BBQ.”

Korean beef buyers visited Irish beef farms and processing facilities on a Bord Bia-organised trip earlier this year and the country is among four key markets targeted in the authority’s €4.8m EU co-funded promotion campaign for Irish beef and lamb.