The 2025 Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made the announcement of the scheme with a budget of €1.5m.

A grant award will cover up to 75% of the cost of the works, with a maximum available grant of €30,000.

The opening date for applications, which can be made on the Heritage Council website, is 30 January and the scheme will close on Monday 10 March 2025.

Minister Heydon said that this will ensure that farmers can continue to renovate and repurpose traditional farm buildings, preserving Irish history for future generations.

“This scheme received a prestigious Europa Nostra heritage award in 2024 and I am happy to reaffirm this Government’s commitment to supporting conservation efforts,” he said.

Applications

The scheme, funded by the Department of Agriculture and run in partnership with the Heritage Council, encourages investment by farmers in the conservation of traditional farm buildings and structures of significant heritage value that contribute to our rural landscape.

Eligible farm buildings include historic yard surfaces, buildings, gates and gate pillars that form part of the working farm.

Heritage Council chief executive Virginia Teehan said that these repairs protect biodiversity, preserve protected species and contribute to the sustainability of farming practices.

"The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme is a beacon of excellence in heritage conservation, having transformed over 1,000 vulnerable farm buildings and farm structures since 2008 into functional assets that remain at the heart of farm life.”

