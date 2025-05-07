From 1 September, a veterinary prescription will be required for all antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products for food-producing animals. \ Philip Doyle

The transition period for the up-regulation of antiparasitics to prescription-only medicines has been extended until 1 September 2025.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon made the announcement which aims to acknowledge the significant change required in moving to digital prescribing for prescribers, retailers of veterinary medicines and farmers.

From 1 September, a veterinary prescription will be required for all antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products for food-producing animals.

Digital prescribing via the national veterinary prescription system (NVPS) was introduced in January this year for the prescribing and dispensing of all prescription-only veterinary medicines.

Minister Heydon said that although there has been engagement with the NVPS, greater engagement is needed in the intervening period to support a smooth transition and maintenance of current supply chains.

“I am conscious that this is a marked change to the regulation of antiparasitics. It is, however, necessary to address the increasing challenge of antiparasitic resistance and evidence-based prescribing will support farm productivity and food security into the future,” he said.

Resistance

Antiparasitics are prescription-only medicines in all other European Union member states.

A 2019 report from the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) outlined the requirement for the up-regulation of antiparasitics to prescription-only medicines due to evidence of antiparasitic resistance.

Antiparasitic resistance is a significant threat to animal health and welfare and overall farm productivity and profitability.

“I am aware that this initiative requires some adjustment by supply chain operators and I want to give them the time and space to make these necessary adjustments,” added the Minister.

Read more

Merchants 'face closure' over veterinary changes - Merchants Alliance Ireland

Electronic veterinary prescription database launched

Dogs must be registered to NVPS to tackle sheep attacks