Transparency is needed from meat processors on the future direction of beef prices, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has said.

ICSA beef chair John Cleary hit out at the prices offered by processors in recent months, calling them “disgraceful."

“The actions of meat processors throughout the summer regarding the management of beef prices are nothing short of disgraceful.

“They persist in using weak arguments in an attempt to justify unjustifiable price cuts and refuse to consider contract prices under any circumstances.

“We in ICSA are demanding transparency from meat processors about the future direction of prices as we head into the back end of the year, especially since they know exactly what prices they are receiving from retailers,” he said.

Supply and demand

Cleary added that analysis shows beef imports into the UK are up by 11% this year, with most of that extra beef coming from Ireland.

“Meanwhile, production here is down on last year, which should all add up to better prices, not price cuts. There is simply no logic to the excuses the processors are trying to peddle.

“Meat processors must be held accountable and provide clear, honest answers about the trajectory of beef prices.

“The National Farm Survey 2023 results have made it abundantly clear that incomes are so low many beef producers will simply not be able to continue unless these big processors treat their suppliers in a more just manner,” he said.