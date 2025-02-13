CEJA have expressed its deep concerns and scepticism about the methodological shift suggested by the executive. / Donal O' Leary

The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) has warned that there will be “long and treacherous road” for young farmers to the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

It comes after the European Commission unveiled its communication, entitled 'The Road to the Next Multiannual Financial Framework', on Wednesday in which key orientations of the next EU long-term budget are detailed.

CEJA has expressed its deep concerns and scepticism about the methodological shift suggested by the executive.

CEJA president Peter Meedendorp said that young farmers are anxious about the idea of a single-fund MFF that could affect the commonality of agricultural policy and further hamper youth representation.

“With the vision for the future of agriculture expected in a few days, the message sent yesterday by the European Commission can be rather disconcerting: we place generational renewal at the core of our strategy, yet take the risk of dismantling the ambition of the very core structural policies that have supported their working and living conditions.”

While the details of each policy remain to be discussed, CEJA has warned the European Commission and member states against any lowered ambition on the front of agriculture, rural development and youth policies.

“The experience of performance-based funding in the last years, more particularly with the EU’s recovery plan, also calls for caution,” a spokesperson for CEJA said.

“What may seem like a simplification to the EU legislator does not mean its benefits will trickle down to the national, regional and local authorities.

“Ultimately, any poor governance is to the detriment of European citizens, farmers and rural communities.”

