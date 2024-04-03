Rian Sheridan was from Renvyle, Co Galway.

Tributes have been paid following the death of a young dairy farmer in a car accident last week.

Rian Sheridan from Renvyle, Co Galway, tragically lost his life on 27 March after his car collided with a truck on the N61 Athlone to Roscommon road.

Rian was the manager at Lisbeg Farm, owned by the Bournes family.

Paying tribute, Richard Bournes said Rian was a “valued dairy manager” and a “wonderful friend”.

“Rian had a smile for everyone he would meet,” he said.

Rian was a talented musician, played football and had studied at University College Dublin (UCD).

He is survived by his parents Finian and Maria Sheridan; his sisters Ciara, Doireann and Aebhín and girlfriend Áine Griffin.