Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a farm incident in Co Kildare last week.

The incident happened on a farm between Kilcock and Maynooth on the morning of Monday 2 June.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident, while gardaí also confirmed they were alerted.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) was among those who paid tribute to Eamonn Egan, who was well known in equine circles and held a number of roles within the organisation, for his dedication to HSI and the wider Irish equine industry.

“HSI is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Eamonn P Egan, who died following a farming accident at his home in Maynooth on Monday 2 June 2025.

“Eamonn was a long-standing and much-valued contributor to the Irish equestrian community and in particular to HSI, where he served with distinction in a number of governance roles.”

Tribute

The tribute from HSI praised Eamonn’s sporting and career achievements.

“A former amateur jockey, Eamonn remained deeply connected to horses and the sport throughout his life.

“His passion for the Irish horse was evident in every discussion and he was a strong believer in uniting sporting governance with grassroots participation to ensure the sector’s sustainability and future growth.

“Eamonn also held senior roles in the business community, notably as chief executive of Lloyd’s Ireland and as president of the South Dublin Chamber, where he was a recognised voice for enterprise, reform and responsible leadership.

“More than anything, Eamonn will be remembered within HSI for his kindness, his humour and his humanity.”

Eamonn is survived by his children Eddie, Emma and Ashlie, wife Sarah, brothers Alan, Declan and Fergal, sister Lorraine, partner Katherine, grandson Ethan, extended family, colleagues and friends.