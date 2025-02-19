Michael O’Sullivan passed away following a fall at Thurles racecourse on 6 February.

Tributes have been paid to the late young jockey and agricultural science graduate Michael O’Sullivan who passed away following a fall at Thurles racecourse on 6 February.

Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) described O’Sullivan as an “exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom”.

University College Dublin’s School of Agriculture and Food Science extended its condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this terribly difficult time.

The UCD graduate commuted from UCD’s Belfield campus to several racing yards to juggle his animal science studies with riding out. He first conquered the point-to-point circuit before going on to become a two-time Cheltenham winner at the 2023 festival.

O’Sullivan grew up on a dairy farm in Lombardstown and, as a guest on the Irish Farmers Journal Young Stock Podcast last year, spoke fondly about growing up surrounded by animals and working on the family dairy and beef farm.

To his mother and father Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family, the Irish Farmers Journal extends our sympathies.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.