Kerrygold butter is the second-biggest butter brand in the US.

US president Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs.

Tariff rates are also to decrease for almost all countries, except for China, to 10%.

Trump made the move, he said, based on the fact that more than 75 countries have called representatives of the United States to negotiate a solution to his tariff plan and because they have not retaliated with counter measures.

“I have authorised a 90-day pause and a substantially lowered reciprocal tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” he said on Wednesday evening.

The US president also announced that he would immediately be raising the tariff charged to China by to 125%.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realise that the days of ripping off the USA, and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he said.

Last week, he announced that the EU would face a tariff of 20%. This now falls to 10%. There is no change to the tariff imposition placed on Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which stands at 10%.

Irish impact

The imposition of tariffs will affect Irish food and drinks exports, in particular Irish dairy and whiskey exports.

Kerrygold is the second-biggest butter brand in the US, while €450m of Irish whiskey was exported stateside in 2024.

On Wednesday, An Tánaiste Simon Harris told the Irish Farmers Journal that progress had been made to protect Irish dairy and whiskey from tariffs.

