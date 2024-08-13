Tullamore Show has issued an apology to attendees who experienced "unacceptable delays" getting in and out of Sunday's show.

The nice weather bringing patrons out from all over the country, coupled with entries surpassing expectations, led to the additional traffic congestion, the show committee has said.

"A larger than normal crowd attended from early morning and hence larger numbers looked to exit earlier than usual and at the same time we had a huge flow of traffic on the roads coming in to attend the show.

"Regrettably, these factors led to some unacceptable delays on some routes," the committee said.

2025 show

The committee has said that it will review all aspects of traffic management and make necessary adjustments for the 2025 show.

Over 60,000 people attended this year’s show, which takes place at Butterfield Estate.

It was attended by An Taoiseach Simon Harris and three agricultural ministers.

Farmers are fed up being demonised, An Taoiseach said while speaking at the show on Sunday.

He added that he has been travelling around agricultural shows this summer, hearing how farmers are “fed up with this idea that it’s them or the climate and of course it is both".

“In Government, we know that and I’m determined to stand by farmers and the agri-food community in that transition,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said farming’s vital role in the rural economy is displayed through the livestock element of Tullamore Show.

The event’s livestock competitions “showcases the very best of everything with agriculture and rural life”. “It also should serve as a reminder to everyone of the absolute importance and the anchor role agriculture plays in the rural economy,” he said.