GAA clubs have been offered substantial lumps sums of money to help with parking at this year's Electric Picnic.

I see that Tullamore Show has apologised to people who were stuck in cars trying to exit the show on Sunday.

With over 60,000 people attending the show, delays were to be expected. However, some showgoers spent over an hour or more trying to leave the field where they were parked.

The show has said there were “unacceptable delays” getting in and out and promised to review traffic management for 2025.

Meanwhile, staying with parking, I see that a number of GAA clubs have been offered a chance to make €3,000 this weekend at Electric Picnic.

Due to the lack of public transport in lovely Laois, the parking of cars is going to be a significant task.

Volunteers

Clubs were being offered €3,000 if they could get 20 volunteers to help with parking on either Thursday or Friday of the music festival this week.

Or, they’d be offered the same money if they could rally 10 people to assist with parking for both days.

Free weekend passes included. Not a bad deal, in my opinion.