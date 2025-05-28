Ursula Kelly of Cormac Tagging with Tullamore Show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald at the FBD Tullamore Show sponsors' night. \ Jeff Harvey

The sun shone down on the banks of the Grand Canal at the Old Warehouse in Tullamore for the Tullamore show and FBD National Livestock Show sponsors' evening, which was held in conjunction with the launch of the schedule of classes for 2025 on Thursday 22 May.

Music played and cocktails flowed as the sponsors, distinguished guests and executive members mingled at the historic venue.

It was easy for all to cast a smile for the many photos as the glorious weather played its part on a wonderful evening.

Once the photography was complete, guests were ushered to their seats for a beautiful evening meal.

MC on the night was once again Derek Nevin, who along with his wife Michelle Leaper are co-ordinators of the canine section, also running the K9 Training and Grooming, and are world renowned breeders of Leevindane Great Danes.

New chair

Derek first introduced the new chair of the show John Keena. John started by giving praise to all the sponsors: "We could not do without our sponsors, no matter how small or large the sponsorship is, it’s what helps us keep the show running."

He thanked Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon for his presence and acknowledged his part in the farm safety live demos over the years, title sponsors FBD and the landowners of the Butterfield Estate, Anne Marie Butterfield and Stephen McQuade.

John also thanked the landowners who provide the car parks and access areas to the site.

He made a special mention to the owner of the Old Warehouse Shane Lowry. He recalled meeting a young Shane Lowry in Ferbane GAA grounds, where Shane would be with his father and uncle.

New attractions

John concluded by mentioning a number of new attractions to the show. "One of our many new additions is our display cow, which was kindly sponsored by Cormac Tagging.

"I also want to highlight that in collaboration with Offaly County Council and the ESB, we will have the sustainable livestock village powered by hydrogen, which will be a first of its kind at an agricultural show.

"Goats, Valais Blacknose sheep and Fleckvieh cattle are also some new additions to the show, not to mention the VEX robotics class in the inventions section."

Mary Dunphy FBD, Pat Gilligan FBD, Minister Martin Heydon, Emer O'Byrne FBD, and Amanda Brennan FBD at the Tullamore Show sponsors' night. \ Jeff Harvey

The next speaker on the night was FBD head of sales for the midlands and western region Pat Gilligan. He expressed how proud FBD is to be the title sponsor of the Tullamore Show and the National Livestock Show.

"It is the highlight of the FBD busy summer calendar and one we look forward to each year. Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show is a wonderful reflection of all that is positive within Ireland’s livestock and farming sector.

"FBD are proud to be involved in the sustainable livestock village with the ever-popular FBD speakers corner again this year."

Show's 'vital part' - Minister

Guest speaker on the night was Minister Heydon. The Minister thanked the show for the invitation and reminisced on the interaction he has had over the years with Tullamore Show and especially his involvement with the farm safety live demo.

Minister Heydon reiterated John Keena’s praise and thanked the title sponsor FBD and all the other loyal sponsors.

Commenting on the show, Minister Heydon said: "Agricultural shows such as Tullamore Show play a vital part in exhibiting farming and all that goes with it. It is a way to synchronise rural and urban communities."

The Minister concluded by wishing Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show all the best for 2025.

The speeches concluded with Keena and secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald making a presentation to Minister Heydon.

The 2025 Tullamore Show will take place at the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Co Offaly, on Sunday 10 August.