Maglite Films are looking for older farmers to appear as extras in several scenes being shot in Gort Mart next Thursday 25 January.

This is as part of a short feature film it is producing called 'Where The Old Man Lives', starring Michael Harding and Ruth McCabe.

Seeing that almost one third of all farm holders are aged 65 or over, it shouldn't be too hard for Maglite Films to fill its quota.

Farmers will be asked to be camera ready as the stock come into the ring - or else just doing what they usually do ringside.

Just like you'd see on a Done Deal ad, the film company is looking for "genuine types only".

If you think you have what it takes, please contact info@maglitefilms.com or send a message to 087-765 9046.

There will be payments made to participating farmers in the form of tea and sandwiches.

Shoot your shot, I say.