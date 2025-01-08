There were eight fewer deaths on farms in 2024 compared with 2023.

Farming accounted for 12 out of 33 work-related deaths in 2024, according to provisional data published by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

This represents over one third of all deaths from a sector employing just 4% of the workforce.

Three of these farm-related deaths were as a result of an attack from an animal, two of which the HSA confirmed were by bulls.

Ireland recorded its lowest ever rate of work-related fatalities across the board in 2024. There were also eight fewer deaths on farms in 2024 compared with 2023.

The HSA has said that the fatality rate per 100,000 workers has fallen from 2.7 to 1.2 in the 10-year period from 2015 to 2024, marking the fewest work-related deaths since the establishment of the authority in 1989.

The construction sector saw a significant decline from 10 fatalities in 2023 to five in 2024, a decline of 50%.

Of the 33 fatalities in 2024, 30 were male and three were female, according to HSA data.

Cork, Dublin and Offaly accounted for the highest records of fatalities in 2024, with three fatalities occurring in each county.

Ageing workforce

Assistant chief executive and chief inspector with the HSA Mark Cullen said that those aged 55 and over represent two-thirds of 2024 fatalities.

"As Ireland’s labour force is aging, employers must pay particular attention to work activity involving older workers and ensure that the risk to their health and safety is proactively managed," he said.

“The data clearly shows that workers in small and micro enterprises experience a much higher rate of fatal incidents compared to the national average.

"Particular emphasis will be placed on making the authority’s range of supports and guidance accessible to smaller businesses during this strategy period.

"Regardless of the size of workplace or number of employees, all workers are entitled to a safe and healthy work environment," he added.

The HSA has urged employers and their workers to consider carefully the task you’re asking others to carry out or that you are about to undertake.

"Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger," he said.