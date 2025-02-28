Michael Healy-Rae, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture. \ Philip Doyle

Twenty TDs in Dáil Éireann have declared that they own farmland or forestry, with Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae owning 102ac of farmland.

The Kerry TD also owns 42ac of forestry and has a range of other rental properties in the county, the latest Register of Interests of Members of Dáil Éireann shows.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has farmland in Blackrath, Colbinstown, Co Kildare and land in Aghcross, Ballickmoyler in Laois. He declared shares in CRH and AIB.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke stated that he is “in receipt of single farm payment and associated farm payments” from the Department of Agriculture, which were bequeathed by his late father. He stated he owns farmland in Slanestown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Cork

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has farmland in Ardagh, Church Cross, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

“My name and my mother's name are on the farm herd register. All farm payments and farm income are earned by my mother,” she said.

Staying in the Cork southwest constituency, Independent Ireland’s Michael Collins declared shares in Drinagh Co-op and lands in Ardravinna, Lowertown, Lissacaha and in Knock, all in Schull.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon. \ Philip Doyle

In Cork northwest, Michael Moynihan has said he is a suckler farmer with farmland in Meens, Kiskeam, Mallow, in Reanagoshil, Newmarket and in Dromscarra, Kiskeam. He also has forestry in Kiskeam.

Tipperary

In Tipperary north, Michael Lowry stated that he is involved in bloodstock in Glebeland Farm, Abbey Road in Thurles. In terms of land, he has a residence on 35ac in Glenreigh, Holycross and owns 20ac of development land in Wigan, England. He also declared 2.5ac of land in Mansfield, England and 3.75ac in Abbey Road, Thurles.

At the other end of the county, Mattie McGrath has mountain land in Newcastle, Co Tipperary which he said is farmed by a family member.

Former Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl stated that he owns around 100ac in Fennor and Shanacloon, Fennor, Co Kildare.

First-time TD for Laois and dairy farmer William Aird declared himself as a farmer with lands in Nutgrove, Pallas and Raheenahoran in Portlaoise. He also has shares in Tirlán.

Willie Aird. \ Alf Harvey.

In Carlow-Kilkenny, Catherine Callaghan has land in Craan, Kildavin, Co Carlow which she is “letting for farmland”. In the same constituency, Nastasha Newsome Drennan owns land in Gorrue, Knocktopher, Co Kilkenny and in Crann, Dunnamaggin.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry Michael Cahill has lands in Rossbeigh and Droum in Glenbeigh, Co Kerrry that he is farming. Danny Healy-Rae owns 50ac of land in Fossa, Kilgarvan, 3ac in Gortnaboul and 38ac in Gullaba. He also has shares in Kerry Group plc.

Western seaboard

In Clare, Cathal Crowe has farmland in Woodcock Hill, Meelick and Heathmount, Cratlow. He declared two shares, worth €500 each in value, in Sixmilebridge Mart. “They are static shares and don't yield any annual dividend for me,” he said.

Under occupations, Michael Fitzmaurice stated that he is an agricultural contractor and carries out plant-hire, turf-cutting and farming in Strangefort, Williamstown, Co Galway. He has farmland here and in Keelogues, Williamstown.

He is chairperson of the Turfcutters and Contractors Association, which he said is a voluntary representation group representing turfcutters and contractors, and receives no payment for the position.

Staying in Galway, first-time TD Peter Roche declared farmland in Moyne, Tuam.

In Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon declared 27ac of farmland in Carrownanty, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Gillian Toole in Meath east stated that she owns land in Curkeen, Ratoath, Co Meath, and that she owns shares in Wholefoods Market Ltd. In Donegal, Pat ‘the cope’ Gallagher declared forestry in Dungloe and shares in Templecrone Co-op.