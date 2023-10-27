Janine Kennedy collected two awards at the Irish Food Writing Awards in Dublin this week. \ Philip Doyle

Janine Kennedy, acting features editor of Irish Country Living in the Irish Farmers Journal, this week picked up two prestigious awards at the annual Irish Food Writing Awards.

Kennedy, a trained chef and Canadian native now living on a farm in Tipperary, saw off strong competition to take home the Writing on Seafood Award, sponsored by Glenmar Shellfish.

She also won the Spirits Writing Award, sponsored by Powerscourt Distillery.

'Exceptional'

On the night, the judges’ citation for Janine’s winning announcement said: “The food and drinks writing in the Farmers Journal is exceptional and if you are not reading her work you are missing a trick.”

Dee Laffan, acting food editor in Irish Country Living also won an award on the night for best podcast, for previous work she did on the Spice Bags podcast.

The Irish Food Writing Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the high quality of food and drink writing from throughout the island of Ireland, across print, broadcast and online.

The awards on offer covered Irish food and drink journalism, cookbooks, feature writing, blogging, podcasting, photography and Instagram/TikTok.

Finalists

The Irish Farmers Journal picture editor Philip Doyle was also among the finalists at the Dublin event, shortlisted for his work in both Irish Country Living and Irish Country Magazine. Irish Country Living editor Ciara Leahy and columnist Margaret Leahy was also both shortlisted for their work in the magazine.

The awards were attended by international judges including BBC journalist Dan Saldino, ITV Drinks Journalist Andy Clarke and Hello Magazine’s Charlotte Pike, former Chair of the UK Guild of Food Writers. Other judges included Rene Redzepi, Tom Parker Bowles and Fiona Beckett.