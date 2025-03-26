Overall, fertiliser sales between October and December were up 38% compared with the same period the year previous. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers are roaring for urea this week, according to a merchant in the midlands who says supplies are extremely tight.

“It can’t be bagged quick enough. Hauliers are an issue too; there’s not enough of them at the minute. They’re trying to do both fertiliser and meal and they’re flat out,” he said.

A delay in the arrival of two shiploads of product for Grassland has exacerbated the supply situation in the midwest and south. However, the vessels are expected in port next week.

Demand

Meanwhile, in the east of the country demand from farmers has eased off according to an area manager who said that most of her customers bought urea ahead of the increases.

“There was more of a shortage two weeks ago than there is now. There’s not a huge amount of it but it doesn’t seem to be a major issue,” she said.

“I would say urea and urea plus sulphur are making up half of our fertiliser orders at the moment. Protected urea is moving too but it’s so dear that it’s difficult for farmers to justify it,” she added.

Department of Agriculture data shows that over 2,700t of urea was sold from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.

