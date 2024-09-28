Gardaí have stated that the fatalities were among the occupants of the car.

A road traffic collision involving a tractor and a car at Levallyroe, Co Mayo, resulted in two fatalities on Friday evening.

The two fatalities were occupants of the car and a third male juvenile occupant in his teens remains in a “serious condition” in Mayo University Hospital.

An Garda Síochána has described the fatalities as being a male juvenile in his teens and an adult male in his teens.

The tractor driver was a male in his 50s, who was also transferred to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened on the N83 shortly after 8pm and the road remains closed to allow for gardaí to carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and have asked any road users travelling in the area at the time of the incident with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make this footage available to the investigations.

Those with any information have been asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096-20560, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.