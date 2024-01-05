The positions were filled after elections on Friday.

Two Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) committees have elected new chairs who will represent committee members at IFA national council and sit on stakeholder groups within their respective remits.

Outgoing chair of the IFA’s organic project team John Curran of Co Meath was elected to chair the rural development committee, a position that had been held by Mayo’s Michael Biggins.

The farm family and social affairs committee elected Co Galway’s Teresa Roche as chair.

Roche will succeed Alice Doyle, who was elected deputy president of the association in December and who will take over from outgoing deputy president Brian Rushe at the IFA’s 69th AGM on Tuesday.

“We will have a very busy agenda with the range of issues that we cover,” the incoming chair commented on election to the position.

“Initially, my focus will be on services for mental health, pensions for farm families and encouraging greater involvement of women in farming.”

Both elected chairs will take over their respective briefs at Tuesday’s AGM.

A new treasurer for the association will also be elected at the AGM, with four candidates in the running for the role.