Fertiliser sales are already well back on 2021 levels, with the anticipated further fall in demand. \ Philip Doyle

Two in every five of the farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal expect to reduce the amount of chemical fertiliser they spread in 2024.

Only 2% intend on increasing fertiliser application rates, while just under 60% plan on keeping them the same next year.

Dairy farmers expect to reduce their fertiliser usage the most, with 44% planning on cutting back in comparison to 36% of suckler farmers.

Just under 40% of farmers in the sheep and tillage sectors anticipate a drop in their fertiliser usage in 2024.

It is expected that maximum nitrogen application rates on derogation farms will be cut by 10% in the ongoing interim review of the current Nitrates Action Programme.

This is on top of a 10% cut to maximum application rates across all farms which was implemented in 2022.

The Department of Agriculture’s fertiliser sales figures for 2023 show that total fertiliser sales are back one-third since 2021, before prices skyrocketed.

The Climate Action Plan aims to reduce chemical nitrogen usage to 330,000t by 2025 and to 300,000t by 2030. The falloff in demand for product from farmers over the past two years resulted in chemical nitrogen sales decreasing to 281,000t this year.