The men were both subsequently airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH), having first been brought to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Two men were hospitalised with serious injuries sustained in a Co Limerick farm incident last week.

The men fell while carrying out works on a shed roof at a farm in Ardagh in west Limerick.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the farm following the incident. “Gardaí and emergency services attended a workplace incident on a premises in Ardagh, Co Limerick at approximately 1pm on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

“Two men were brought to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment of serious injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

It is understood that the men were both subsequently airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed it launched an investigation into the incident and that HSA inspectors attended the scene.