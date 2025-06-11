Michael Patten and Declan Meehan have been appointed as non-executive directors to the board of Coillte.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture Michael Healy-Rae TD announced the appointments on Wednesday 11 June.

Welcoming the new appointees, Minister Healy-Rae said that both appointees bring a wealth of experience and skills to the board.

"Their appointments bring the board membership back to full strength, consisting of four women and five men, thus meeting the gender balance target of 40% for State boards.”

Both Patten and Meehan have been appointed for a five-year period effective from 6 June 2025.

Patten’s appointment was made following a competitive process undertaken by the Public Appointments Service (publicjobs) and Meehan was nominated for the position of worker representative director on the board of Coillte by SIPTU.

Recommendation

A recommendation for the appointment of Meehan was also made by the chair of the board of Coillte.

Minister Healy-Rae concluded: “As the State forestry company, Coillte is instrumental in the commercial production of Irish homegrown timber.

"Timber is a natural and renewable product and has a role in storing carbon and removing carbon from the atmosphere, thereby contributing directly to our ambitious climate action targets.

"In addition, our public forest estate provides natural habitats and offers opportunities for recreation. I wish the new appointees and the entire board well in its endeavours.”