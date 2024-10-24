During yellow rain warnings, local areas can expect up to 50mm of rainfall within 24 hours or up to 30mm in just six hours.

Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow weather warnings for counties on the south and west coasts of Ireland.

Both rain warnings will come into effect on Thursday 24 October at 3pm.

Cork and Kerry are expected to face heavy and persistent rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms from the onset of the yellow warning until 1pm on Friday 25 October.

Meanwhile, Clare, Galway, Limerick, Sligo and Mayo have heavy and persistent rain forecast until 3am early on Friday morning.

All counties affected by the warnings could possibly be affected by localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, while Kerry and Cork can also expect poor visibility.

Yellow weather warning

Met Éireann said that a yellow rain warning is “potentially dangerous on a localised scale”.

During such warnings, local areas can expect up to 50mm of rainfall within 24 hours or up to 30mm in just six hours.

In addition, thunderstorm warnings also bring the possibility of lightning activity or hail.