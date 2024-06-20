Two residential country properties are coming up for auction in the Leinster area and will generate good interest.

First up is a c30ac holding in Co Kildare from Goffs Property. The property is at Alasty, near Kill. The highlight here is its convenient location. It’s just a few minutes’ drive from the M7 motorway and Naas town, in one direction, and it's 12km from Maynooth and the M4 motorway in the other direction.

The house at Alasty requires renovation.

The holding has frontage onto the L2007 Kill to Straffan road. The three bedroomed, cottage-style house needs full renovation. Alongside there are stone outbuildings and a haybarn.

The land is all in grass. The Painestown River runs through the lands at the rear, providing a year-round natural water supply. The guide price is €750,000.

The second property is a charming house and garden sitting on 4.7ac in a scenic part of Co Wicklow. The property is Stone Haven, at Carriglineen, Glenmalure and it is for sale from Quinn Property. It goes for online auction on Friday, 5 July at 12 noon, in lots.

The location is 12km from Glendalough and 9km from Rathdrum. The house dates back to the 1700s and has been carefully restored by its current owners. It is now in excellent condition.

Stone Haven is in a scenic location in the Garden of Ireland. It sits on c4.7ac.

The house has exposed stone walls and high ceilings. It has a kitchen/dining room, sitting room, two bedrooms, one of them ensuite, and a bathroom. In addition, there is a studio space with a kitchen, living/dining room and two further bedrooms.

Outside, there is a granite stone entrance, a hardcore driveway and a mature garden with rockeries, pathways and seating areas. A stream runs through the property and is crossed by two small bridges. There is a patio area for outdoor dining.

The ground at Glenmalure is mostly in grass.

The land is mostly in grass and there is one area of granite rock outcrop. The property has road frontage. It will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: the residence and studio on c2.25ac with a guide price of €425,000.

Lot 2: c2.45ac with a guide price of €30,000.

Lot 3: the entire.