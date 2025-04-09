Farmers and the general population - both urban and rural - are equally worried about climate change and willing to take action to help stop it, according to new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research.

The study, carried out by the ESRI's behavioural research unit, surveyed 467 farmers across regions and farm types, as well as urban and rural residents.

It recorded perceptions and understanding of climate change, willingness to make changes and support for relevant policies.

Most farmers said that they consider the climate in their farming decisions.

Two-thirds reported being more likely than not to change how they farm in the future to help the climate.

The public underestimates how worried farmers are about climate change, the study found.

In general, people assume that others are less worried and less willing to change than they are themselves.

Knowledge gaps

While willingness to act is high, the study recorded significant knowledge gaps. Over one third of participants, both farmers and non-farmers, failed to list agriculture as one of the three sectors that creates the most greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland, even though it is the highest emitting sector.

Most farmers were unaware of multiple climate-friendly farming practices contained in Government educational materials.

Farmers, rural and urban residents all broadly support pro-climate policies, based on average support for 12 policies.

Policies based on subsidies, such as home retrofit grants and assistance for farmers taking up green technologies, are more popular than those based on restrictions, such as taxing flights or reducing the national herd size. Very few people in all groups strongly oppose all pro-climate policies.

Compared with non-farmers, farmers stated stronger support for subsidising farmers to take up green technology, but less support for subsidising a switch to plant-based farming or forestry, taxing meat or reducing the national herd size.

Lack of knowledge is a problem

The study concludes that lack of knowledge is a problem. As well as worry about climate change, understanding the facts about greenhouse gas emissions makes people more willing to take action to reduce them.

Dr Lucie Martin, lead author of the report, said: "Most people – farmers, urban and rural residents alike – are worried about the climate and willing to take action, but misperceive others' worry and willingness.

"We need to recognise that pro-climate views are held by the large majority. Narratives that instead emphasise vocal opposition may create division between communities and are not based in fact."

Prof Pete Lunn, head of the behavioural research unit, added that knowledge about climate change really could improve, especially knowledge of the link between what we eat and greenhouse gas emissions.

"A clear statement from the Government about diet and emissions is needed. We could start by publicising how following current healthy eating guidelines is good for the planet’s health as well as your own," he said.