Over 60% of farmers who have no successor to take on the farm plan to rent or lease the land when they retire, our latest Irish Farmers Journal readers survey has revealed.

Some 426 farmers out of 1,215 indicated that they have no successor in place.

Twelve per cent of farmers who have no successor said they would sell up shop completely, while 4% each said they would either plant the farm in trees or convert it to solar.

Of the remaining 19% of farmers with no successor, 5% said that they didn’t know what they’d do with the farm when they retire.

Another 5% felt they were too young to answer the question and 4% said they would either leave the farm to family, find a successor or just leave it in a will. However, of the 1,215 farmers asked if they had a successor lined up, the percentage of those who didn’t was only marginally ahead of those who did. The results found that while 35% of farmers have no successor in mind, 34% do. Another 31% said that they have a possible successor in mind for when they retire.

Of the dairy (305), suckler (372), beef finishers (215) and sheep (157) farmers surveyed, over a third in each group have no successor appointed for their farms. Of the 75 tillage farmers surveyed, 40% have no successor.

Over 90 farmers listed themselves as being involved in another farming enterprise. Of this cohort, just 25% have a successor.