Successful applicants to the Biomethane Capital Grant Scheme have two weeks to accept the grant and commit to building their anaerobic digestion (AD) plant.

The €40m scheme will provide 20% of the total capital investment costs for building a new AD plant or upgrading a biogas plant, up to a maximum of €5m per project. The grants are expected to support the development of the first AD biomethane plants, kick-starting the industry.

Last Friday, the Department of Agriculture and the SEAI issued letters of offer to successful applicants. At the time of going to print, the Department had not confirmed how many letters of offer had been issued so far.

However, many of the 23 applicants are expected to have been unsuccessful in the first round due to missing information and failure to secure planning permission by the 13 September deadline under the scheme.

Successful applicants must accept the offer within two weeks, committing to having the AD plant built and capable of producing biomethane by 31 December, 2025. Claims can only be made once construction is complete.

Late claims will not be accepted and will be automatically withdrawn, and developers may be penalised.