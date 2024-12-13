A protest organised by the ICSA against Mercosur at the gates of Leinster House last month. \ Justin Lynch

The election of the next president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) will see two farmers in the race.

Current ICSA president Sean McNamara is seeking to retain leadership of the association, with the incumbent facing off against the chair of Westmeath ICSA Dan Lynam.

Hailing from Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath, McNamara is a sheep, beef and suckler farmer.

Lynam comes from Castletown Geoghan, also in Westmeath, and is a suckler, sheep and tillage farmer.

ICSA presidential candidate Dan Lynam farms sheep, sucklers and tillage.

The drystock farmer previously held the position of ICSA national treasurer before assuming his current role as county chair of Westmeath ICSA.

The election will take on Wednesday 18 December in Portlaoise and all sitting members of the ICSA’s national executive are eligible to vote.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to address the executive before taking questions on the night.

The last ICSA leadership contest in 2022 resulted in an even split in support between then-president Dermot Kelliher from Co Cork and the current president Sean McNamara.

The candidates subsequently agreed to split the two-year presidential term between them, with McNamara taking the reins earlier this year.