This year's ag week organised by UCD Ag Soc will take place from 12 to 16 February.

All funds raised over the course of the week are being donated to Embrace FARM and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT), which are Ag Soc's two chosen charities for this year.

Ag Soc plans to hold traditional events such as its toy tractor race around campus, the milk race, as well as sports events such as tag rugby and five-a-side soccer.

Ag Soc has organised 'All Folk’d Up' to play in the Dublin venue DTwo on Wednesday 14 February.

Already in its funding efforts since the start of the academic year, Ag Soc has raised €10,000 from a number of different events.

Donations

“We’d really like to thank everyone who has helped out and donated to our fundraising this year.

"Embrace FARM and KBRT are two extremely deserving charities, doing amazing work within the agricultural industry as well as outside it, and we are so proud to be supporting them”, Ag Soc auditor Amy Kenny has said.

If anyone is looking to donate to Ag Soc’s fundraiser, a QR code can be found and scanned online.

Keep up to date with UCD Ag Soc across its social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.