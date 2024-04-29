The Agricultural Science Society (AgSoc) in University College Dublin has grown massively in the last number of years.

The committee last year raised €62,000 for its chosen charities and, this year, society members are hoping to raise a similar amount.

This year’s chosen charities are Embrace FARM and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Raffle

AgSoc has launched its grand raffle for 2024, which is sponsored by FBD Insurance.

First prize is 1t of Target Terra Fertiliser, second prize is a MooCall sensor and third prize includes a large Clarke's Machinery merchandise bundle.

There are a number of other spot prizes to also be won.

Tickets are on sale online and from committee members who will be out in marts and stores across the country over the coming weeks. Entry into the raffle for one ticket for €5 or three for €10.

The society has been working hard this year to raise vital funds for its chosen charities Embrace FARM and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The two charities are vital to the agricultural sector, as well as the wider community. Events such as ags v vets boxing night, ag ball, ag week and other activities such as debates, quizzes and careers talks have raised funds so far this year.

AgSoc auditor Amy Kenny said: “AgSoc would like to thank everyone for all of their support over the last nine months and a special word to our sponsors for their generous donations.”

Kenny added that “it has been such a pleasure to have been a part of AgSoc this year, and to have such a great committee. Enormous effort has gone into our raffle this year and, as always, we are so grateful for the support we have gotten and will continue to get.”

Tickets to enter into the raffle can be bought here.

Those entering are asked to ensure to include their name and number in the comments on the donation so AgSoc can contact the worthy winner.