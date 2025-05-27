There will be demonstrations of innovative technologies, including crop robots, self-driving tractors, and wand technology to scan sheep for health tracking, as well as to monitor birthing and feeding.

This year’s UCD festival will include an educational UCD Lyons Farm showcase.

The annual festival will take place on Saturday 7 June, featuring over 100 activities across the Belfield campus.

The showcase will highlight high-tech farm machinery and the latest advances in agricultural technology with visitors getting the chance to meet goats and chickens on campus, as well as ewes and their newborn lambs, while learning about modern flock management and the world of sheep farming.

Dr Eddie Jordan, UCD Lyons Farm director said that all events are free, but some may require advance booking.

“UCD is at the forefront of agricultural and veterinary research; this event promises to be an inspiring day for young people who may be interested in pursuing careers in agriculture, veterinary medicine, food science, agri-technology, environmental sustainability, research, and agribusiness innovation," he said.

"UCD Lyons Farm is the only University in Ireland that owns and operates its own dedicated teaching and research farm, and we are looking forward to showcasing it to the public.”

Killian Mulhall (4) pictured at the launch of the UCD Festival 2025.

Lyons farm

UCD Lyons Farm is the teaching and research facility operated by UCD, located outside Celbridge, Co Kildare, about 30km west of the main campus at Belfield.

Amongst the scheduled events, attendees will experience the technology used to milk and care for dairy cows.

Travel

Over 20 bus routes serve the Belfield campus, linking UCD to the city centre and suburban areas.

The Belfield campus is served by the S2, S4, the E1, E2, the 47 and 39a. The 11 and 142 buses stop on the Clonskeagh side of campus and serve areas including Ranelagh and Rathmines.

As many parts of the city network are becoming more integrated under the BusConnects programme, attendees are advised to use the TFI Live app to help plan their journey to campus for the day.

UCD is also located within walking distance of the Sydney Parade Dart Station.

