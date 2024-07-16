Liam Herlihy, FBD Group chair; Tomás Ó Midheach, FBD Group chief executive officer; Professor Orla Feely, president of UCD; Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Michael Berkery, chair of FBD Trust CLG.

FBD and University College Dublin (UCD) have announced a major investment in new agricultural research and education facilities at UCD Lyons Farm.

FBD Holdings plc and FBD Trust CLG have pledged a philanthropic contribution of €6m in support of the facility and UCD is providing €8m, bringing the combined investment in UCD Lyons Farm to €14m.

Construction of the new centre is due to commence in 2025.

The ‘UCD FBD Agricultural Science Centre’ will enhance UCD’s ability to deliver both teaching and research to the highest international standards and will be a focal point for all users.

It will provide a centre where researchers, students, innovators and industry experts can collaborate on projects aimed at addressing the most pressing challenges facing modern farming and agriculture.

This significant new development will also:

Allow for an increase in the number of undergraduate and postgraduate students, plus UCD staff studying and researching in the areas of agriculture, veterinary medicine, environmental science and sustainable production systems.

Ensure that production agriculture remains at the core of UCD’s agricultural science programmes by providing increased opportunities for students to engage in practical, hands-on learning at Lyons Farm.

Facilitate new education programmes in the areas of animal science, animal health, crop science and sustainable food production.

Be a venue to showcase the latest research to agricultural advisers, farmer groups and the wider industry.

Be available for conferences, open days and corporate events for those engaged in agriculture and food businesses.

Innovation

Commenting on the new facilities, UCD president Professor Orla Feely said: “This partnership with FBD exemplifies UCD's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation for the betterment of farming, agriculture generally, the food industry and the environment.

"With FBD’s generous support and collaboration, we will enhance our ability to enquire, investigate, educate and solve the agriculture problems of the future, and drive positive change for generations to come.”

Chair of FBD Trust Michael Berkery said: “This FBD investment underscores the company’s commitment to supporting Ireland’s farming communities, agriculture as a whole and the food industry.

"This investment in agricultural education and research is vital to meet the environmental challenges facing the sector and to continuously improve the competitiveness of Irish farmers and the food industry in global markets.

"The important teaching and research to be carried out at Lyons Farm aligns with the objectives of FBD Trust to advance the interests of farm families and the farming sector in Ireland.”

CEO of FBD Holdings plc Tomas Ó Midheach echoed these sentiments, stating: “We are delighted to join forces with UCD in this important initiative that will foster innovation research and education in the agricultural sector.

"Together with UCD, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of agricultural scientists who are poised to make a lasting impact on a sustainable future.”