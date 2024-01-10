UCD’s Dr Helen Sheridan has been appointed to the Teagasc authority by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Dr Sheridan is an associate professor in UCD’s school of agriculture and heads up the university’s programme on agri-environmental sciences.

Having researched farmland biodiversity, farm habitats and agri-environmental measures, particuarly trials involving multi-species swards on UCD's Lyon's Farm, she now lectures in farm landscape ecology and agri-environmental policy.

The researcher completed both her degree in agri-environmental science and PhD in agricultural ecology in UCD.

Teagasc’s chair Liam Herlihy welcomed Dr Sheridan to her new role at a meeting of the authority in the agency’s head office in Oak Park on Wednesday.

“I look forward to working with Helen. She brings important knowledge and expertise to the authority, which will assist us in making wise decisions on the future direction on Teagasc and the role it plays in the Irish agriculture and food sector,” he said.

Dr Sheridan will fill the vacancy left by Prof Gerald Fitzgerald after two terms served on the authority.

“On behalf of the members of the authority, management and staff, I thank Ger for his excellent contributions, particularly on the research committee of the Teagasc authority," Herlihy commented.