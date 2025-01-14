Uisce Éireann has been convicted after a sewage discharge polluted a popular angling lake in Co Mayo.

The case revolves around effluent from Uisce Éireann’s wastewater pumping station in Claremorris, which flowed into Clare Lake in Mayo, killing at least 945 fish over a two-week period.

The water industry company must now pay a fine of €4,000 and €7,131 in costs and expenses to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

Welcoming the conviction, IFI’s Galway director Dr Rachel Cooper said a large number of fish, including perch and roach, were affected in this very damaging event.

“It may take years for Clare Lake to recover,” she said.

Sewage fungus arising from the wastewater discharge into Clare Lake.

"Pollution incidents such as these severely affect water quality and pose a serious threat to our natural environment, and fish stocks."

The incident occurred on 26 April 2024 and may have also had a secondary impact on water quality in the River Robe, as the lake forms part of its catchment.

The case was heard at Castlebar District Court on 7 January 2025 and the water company was subsequently found to have committed a water pollution breach.

Fats, oils and grease film on Clare Lake.

The lake is a well used and very important local angling amenity, with floating fishing stands, wheelchair access and seating areas for members of the public.

IFI has urged the public to report instances of water pollution, fish kills, habitat destruction, or illegal fishing, to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

