Uisce Éireann has been ordered to pay a fine of €3,000 plus costs and expenses of €3,374 after it was found to have committed water pollution breaches in Sligo.

Effluent from the Curry wastewater treatment plant in south Co Sligo entered the Owengarve River, which forms part of the River Moy special area of conservation.

Uisce Éireann must pay the money to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), which said that this part of the river was a salmon and trout spawning and nursery habitat.

Commenting after the verdict, IFI’s western director Mary Walsh said: “IFI welcomes the outcome of this case. This poorly treated sewage discharge into the Owengarve River should never have happened.

"The river provides a pristine spawning and nursery habitat for wild Atlantic salmon and brown trout. The river structure and gravel river bed substrate is perfect for fish spawning.”

Evidence

Evidence presented by IFI included samples taken from the river, which showed a significantly negative impact on water quality.

IFI said that its staff also noted a foul-smelling odour and discolouration of effluent from the plant into the Owengarve River.

At the case, Uisce Éireann outlined mitigation measures that have been put in place since the incident.

Walsh added that these mitigation measures are very welcome, but "we will continue to monitor the Owengarve River because of its sensitivity and importance to vulnerable fish populations”.

The case concluded on 25 September 2024 at Tubbercurry District Court, Co Sligo.

IFI continues to urge the public to report instances of water pollution, fish kills, habitat destruction or illegal fishing to its confidential 24/7 number at 0818 34 74 24.