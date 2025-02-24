BTV-3 continues to pose a threat to cattle, sheep, goats and camelids and as there is no treatment for the disease, slowing its spread through vaccination and restricted movements in affected areas remains the best defence. \ Philip Doyle

A battle bluetongue campaign aimed at English and Welsh farmers has been launched.

The campaign is urging farmers to consult their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock against bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) this spring.

It has been developed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W) in collaboration with key veterinary and industry associations.

AHDB senior animal health and welfare scientist Dr Amey Brassington said that farm-specific battle plans will aim to help increase the level of vaccination for high-risk stock.

“By working through the new resource produced for the campaign with their vet - a vaccine decision-maker tool - farmers can understand their BTV-3 risk to then defend their stock by vaccinating the right animals.”

Risk

BTV-3 continues to pose a threat to cattle, sheep, goats and camelids and as there is no treatment for the disease, slowing its spread through vaccination and restricted movements in affected areas remains the best defence.

The campaign is urging farmers to asses their risk, protect their business and defend their stock.

Sheep vet specialist Fiona Lovatt of Flock Health Limited said that bluetongue vaccination is crucial in reducing disease spread and its impacts on industry and trade.

“Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to protect the national herd and flock against BTV-3, but it requires action now.

“At present, vaccination is only licensed for use in England, and Wales from 1 March. However, we continue to encourage vets and farmers across the UK to make sure they are aware of how BTV-3 is transmitted and take caution to protect their herds or flocks by following evidence based on farm midge control tactics.”

