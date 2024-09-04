The workers pack and load ammonium nitrate produced at the County Durham site in England for distribution to farmers around the country. \ Donal O'Leary

Workers employed by Hargreaves Industrial Services at CF Fertiliser’s factory have announced a strike action over a pay dispute.

The industrial action will take place from 12 to 20 September and 28 September to 6 October which could lead to disruptions to CF Fertiliser’s Billingham operation.

Workers are angry at a pay offer from Hargreaves, which had a turnover of £59m and made pre-tax profits of £2.9m in the year ending May 2023.

Meanwhile, CF Fertiliser had a turnover of £252m in the year ending December 2023 and made operating profits of £30m.

UK union, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said both Hargreaves and CF Fertiliser can “fully afford to ensure these workers receive a fair pay offer”.

Escalation

They have said that industrial action will escalate if the dispute is not resolved which could lead to further disruptions for UK and Northern Irish farmers.

Unite regional officer Neil Howells said there is still time for strike to be avoided but “that will require a pay offer being put forward that our members can accept”.