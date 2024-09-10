The majority of workers, who pack and load ammonium nitrate produced at the Co Durham site in England, will see their pay increase from £11.55 to £14 an hour, a rise of over 21%. \ Donal O'Leary

Strikes by Billingham workers employed by Hargreaves Industrial Services at CF Fertiliser’s plant have been called off after workers agreed to an improved pay offer.

Industrial action was meant to take place between 12 and 20 September, but has since been cancelled.

The majority of workers, who pack and load ammonium nitrate produced at the Co Durham site in England, will see their pay increase from £11.55 to £14 an hour, a rise of over 21%.

UK union Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said the workforce achieved a fantastic deal by standing together in their union.

“They know that Unite does what it says on the trade union tin: win better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

The deal

Higher paid roles will also receive substantial pay rises and all workers will see their shift allowance increase by 75%.

The new rates will be back-paid from April 2024 and workers with five years continuous service will gain two days extra annual leave.

The deal, struck during the first set of negotiations since Unite signed a recognition deal with Hargreaves in June 2023, was secured without the need for industrial action.

Read more