Two veterinary practices in Tipperary and Kilkenny are the latest which are set to be acquired by UK veterinary chain VetPartners.

Johnstown Veterinary Services Limited, which trades as Spa View Veterinary Clinic, operates two veterinary clinics in Johnstown and Thurles.

The proposed acquisition by VetPartners was notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on Wednesday 16 October. This is the first stage of the acquisition.

VetPartners Practices Ireland Limited (VetPartners) owns and operates veterinary practices across Ireland.

The CCPC also received an application for the acquisition of Midleton Veterinary Hospital in Co Cork by Vet Partners in August.

Provider

VetPartners is an indirect subsidiary of VetPartners Limited, a UK-based veterinary services provider.

The wider VetPartners group is active in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Spa View Veterinary Clinic opened its doors in 1990 at Canal Road, Johnstown, Co Kilkenny, followed by the opening of a second branch at Ikerrin Road, Thurles, in 1995.