Midleton Veterinary Hospital in Co Cork is set to be acquired by UK veterinary chain VetPartners.

The York-headquartered conglomerate was set up in 2015 and has over 11,000 employees working in more than 700 sites across Europe.

The proposed acquisition by VetPartners of Midleton Veterinary Hospital was notified to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) on Wednesday 31 July. This is the first stage of the acquisition.

Midleton Veterinary Hospital and the partnership known as Knockgriffin Veterinary Clinic covers both large and small animals. Eight veterinary surgeons and four veterinary nurses make up the workforce at the practice.

VetPartners

The Midleton practice brings VetPartners' acquisition of Irish practices to a total of seven.

The recently bought-out veterinary practices include Riverview Veterinary Group in Cork, Avondale Veterinary Hospital in Wicklow and All Creatures Veterinary Group in Monaghan.

Riverview Veterinary Group is one of the oldest mixed veterinary practices in Ireland after being established 75 years ago.

Avondale Veterinary Hospital, which is also a mixed practice, has three sites in Arklow, Rathdrum and Tinahely and employs 31 team members.

All Creatures Veterinary Group is a small animal practice, with 34 employees working across four sites in Co Monaghan.

VetPartners also has practices in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.