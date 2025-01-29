The scheme is set to be the main support mechanism for the emerging anaerobic digestion sector.

Uncertainty continues to surround the Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO), a major new policy aimed at increasing the level of renewable fuels in the heat sector.

The scheme is set to be the main support mechanism for the emerging anaerobic digestion sector.

Just before Christmas, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the RHO must now undergo a third public consultation.

"Subject to ministerial approval, the department intends to launch this final phase of public consultation for a five-week period from mid-December to mid-January," the statement reads.

Missed deadlines

However, this deadline has been missed, as the high-level scheme draft has not been published nor has the consultation been opened.

In an updated statement received this week, a spokesperson for the DECC said: “The department is now finalising a last key parameter of the draft RHO high-level scheme outline and a recommendation on appropriate next steps, including potential publication for consultation, will be submitted to the minister for approval shortly.”

The RHO scheme has been in development since 2019.