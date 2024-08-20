McNamara believes the tax should focus more on unused land and properties owned by developers and other speculators in cities and towns that could be developed instead.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has labelled the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) as an unjust way to “target farmers when there are plenty of derelict sites, unused properties and land held by developers”.

It comes after the announcement that the RZLT has been deferred for a year to work on a new system that would exclude active farmland.

The tax was set to take effect in February 2025, with a 3% tax applied to the land's market value.

Responding to the announcement, ICSA president Seán McNamara said: “The news that Government ministers are working on a system to exempt active farmland from the tax is very encouraging and provides much-needed reassurance to concerned farmers.”

Derelict sites

McNamara added that it would have been “deeply unfair” to expect farmers to pay tax on land that is in use, especially when its value “has been artificially inflated”.

He believes the tax should focus more on unused land and properties owned by developers and other speculators in cities and towns that could be developed instead.

“Farmers who are committed to farming their land should have the right to continue doing so without the threat of financial ruin,” he added.