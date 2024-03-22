The weekend weather is set to be mixed, with some heavy rain and wind. \ Barry Cronin

Friday

Met Éireann has forecast Friday to be a bright and blustery day, with sunshine and showers. Showers will mainly be in the north and wet but will become widespread by the afternoon.

Some showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 11°C in a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind, stronger in Atlantic coastal parts.

The scattered showers will continue on Friday night, some will be heavy with hail, possibly turning wintry on hills. It will be driest in the southeast.

Lowest temperatures will range between 1°C and 4°C in a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind.

Saturday

Saturday is set to be windy, with sunny spells and widespread showers, according to Met Éireann. Some of these showers will be heavy, with a chance of hail. During the morning and afternoon, wintry falls are possible on hills, especially in the north.

Highest temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C in a moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest wind.

As night falls, Met Éireann said that the showers will become lighter and isolated to western and northern coastal counties.

Long clear spells will develop and winds will ease. Lowest temperatures will dip to 2°C in parts.

Sunday

Sunday will start off dry with isolated showers. It is to be short-lived however, and cloud will increase from the west during the morning with rain spreading across the country during the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 7°C and 10°C with light to moderate variable winds.

The night is expected to be wet, with widespread rain and drizzle, heaviest in the south.

Lowest temperatures of 2°C to 6°C with light to moderate variable winds.

Management Notes

Beef

In the beef section, Adam Woods takes a look at vaccination, castration and cashflow on drystock farms.

Dairy

With the poor weather continuing, Aidan Brennan looks at the options for those running low on silage in the dairy section.

Sheep

Costs can quickly accumulate where artificially rearing lambs of the volume of milk replacer is not kept in check, writes Darren Carty.

Tillage

In the tillage section, Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh writes that spreading and spraying is to be done, with weather delaying sowing.