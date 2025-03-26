There has been up to 14.8% inflation for input prices in the horticulture sector in the last year, according to Teagasc.

The Horticulture Crop Input Prices 2025 report was published on Wednesday which showed that the “trend of significant input price inflation” in the sector since 2021, has continued for 2025.

The report indicates an average 51% increase in the cost of inputs for the horticulture sector over the last five years.

With a farm gate value of €521m, horticulture is the fourth-largest sector in Ireland after dairy, beef and pigs in terms of gross agricultural commodity output value.

The report has said that there needs to be investments and incentives to make horticulture a more sustainable career.

“Investment from the sector to reduce the reliance on labour and the impacts of climate events will require a market response to ensure the economic and environmental sustainability of Irish horticultural production into the future,” the report said.

“Technologies to reduce the reliance on labour are beginning to be trialled in some key horticultural sub-sectors, however the financial cost of these technologies is significant and availability likely to be limited in the short to medium term.”

While input price inflation in the horticulture sector in Ireland has been significant in recent years, the impact of weather-related events in the 2024 growing season, followed by significant storm damage in January 2025, has also impacted the sector.

In 2025, labour – which accounts for, on average, 42.6% of the input costs in horticulture – has contributed to overall input price inflation in the sector.

Michael Gaffney, acting head of Teagasc horticulture development department said that primary producers in horticulture are facing significant challenges from multiple sources.

“The impact of climate events, from the loss of many early plantings due to rainfall in 2024, to the recent storm damage suffered by the sector, highlights the need for primary producers to receive a margin on their crops above costs to allow for investment in their businesses,” Gaffney said.

“The ability to reinvest, combined with longer term sourcing agreements can also contribute to encouraging generational renewal of businesses.”

Horticulture food includes mushrooms, potatoes, field vegetables, soft fruit, protected crops and outdoor fruit.

Amenity horticulture includes nursery stock, protected crops, cut foliage, and outdoor flowers and bulbs.

In addition, fresh produce has a comparatively low environmental footprint compared to other foods and has significant health benefits for consumers, the report said.

