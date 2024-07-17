The 2023/2024 graduating class of the ICOS Young Farmer Programme with Minister of State Niall Collins.

There are up to 35 places in the seventh year of the Irish Co-Operative Organisation (ICOS) Young Farmer Programme, which has now opened to applications.

The course runs from October to June through a mix of in-person and online training for one day per month.

Participation is free in the initiative, which provides management skills, networking opportunities and an understanding of the co-operative sector for young farmers.

A certificate of completion is presented on concluding the course and to participants are entered into a draw to take part in an international study-visit next year.

Information meetings

The winners of last year’s draw will visit Poland, Spain and Portugal this autumn.

The first in a series of information meetings on the programme will be held on 14 August in Cork, with further meetings to be held in Athlone, Nenagh, Kilkenny and Cavan or Sligo.

Head of learning and development with ICOS Skillnet Billy Goodburn said that attracting and supporting generation renewal in agriculture is key to the sector’s future success.

“We are striving to provide new and young farmers with the practical, necessary supports they need to survive and thrive,” Goodburn commented.

“Our rural communities require farmers with business and management skills, confidence and vitally, networks that will sustain them into the future.”

Farmers under 40 are eligible to apply and the closing date for applications is 27 September 2024.