The Department of Agriculture has announced grant aid for horticulture growers to help their business recover from damage caused by the storm Éowyn.

A targeted reopening of the 2025 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector has been announced to deal only with growers proposing investments in response to the damage caused by the storm.

Horticultural growers who already had applications submitted by the 13 December 2024 deadline can amend their application to reprioritise investments and to change investment items to assist their business to recover from the impact of the storm.

Growers who did not previously apply under the scheme can now submit an application before 7 March for grant aid to invest in horticultural buildings and equipment.

The scheme will provide grant aid at a rate of 40% (50% for young farmers and licensed organic growers) for approved capital investments.

Unprecedented levels of damage

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon highlighted how storm Éowyn resulted in unprecedented levels of damage for some growers in the horticulture sector.

"The loss of vital growing infrastructure such as polytunnels and glasshouses this early in the growing season is a devastating blow and a real test of resilience.

"Cognisant of this, my colleague Minister [of State for forestry, horticulture and farm safety] Healy-Rae specifically brought forward a meeting of the horticulture industry forum to hear first-hand the impact of storm Éowyn on the sector.

"Minister Healy-Rae co-chaired the meeting with Orla McManus, CEO of producer organisation CMP, on Tuesday 11 February.”

Minister of State for forestry, horticulture and farm safety Michael Healy-Rae said that the forum was a great opportunity to hear directly from growers and sector representatives on the challenges and opportunities for the horticulture industry.

"In losing critical infrastructure, growers have effectively lost the engines that drive their business. I gave a commitment that I would do everything in my power to work with them on the broad range of issues raised," he said.

Taskforce

Noting the impact on forestry, Minister Healy Rae stated that he and Minister Heydon immediately initiated the forest windblow taskforce after storm Éowyn, which has met twice in the last two weeks.

The initial satellite imagery assessment undertaken by the Department and Coillte will be completed very shortly and will give an accurate picture of the scale of damage.