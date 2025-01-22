Glanbia said that it is making changes to its service functions, which includes the establishment of a new enterprise solutions function to centrally deliver finance, human resources and IT services for the business.

The move is anticipated by Glanbia to lead to the loss of up to 60 jobs at the company’s sites in Waterford, Dublin and Kilkenny, over a phased basis this year. Glanbia currently employs 590 people across its three sites in the country.

The company, which in recent years has increased focus on its core nutrition strategy, remains headquartered in Ireland and listed on the Irish stock exchange, despite having no production facility left in the country.